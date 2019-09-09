Ten YISD schools to offer free after-school meals beginning Monday

EL PASO, Texas — Ten Ysleta ISD campuses will be offering a free after-school “supper program’ for students who remain on campus after school for extracurricular activities beginning Monday.

The program provides free meals to students who stay after school to participate in activities at seven high schools, two middle schools and the Young Women’s Leadership Academy for the 2019-2020 school year.

The free supper-program will be available at the following campuses:

Bel Air High School

Del Valle High School

Eastwood High School

Hanks High School

Parkland High School

Riverside High School

Ysleta High School

Bel Air Middle School

Del Valle Middle School

Young Women’s Leadership Academy

The supper meals are being offered at various times depending on the dismissal time at each campus, but generally begin about 4 p.m. The meals are free of charge to children 18 years and younger, and are available for purchase by adults. The supper program is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Given the numerous middle- and high-schoolers who stay on campus after school for sports, theater, band, or other clubs, the supper program gives students access to a nutritional meal in the cafeteria before rehearsal or practice. The supper program was first piloted in January 2017 at Ysleta High School and expanded to include four schools by September 2017 and eight campuses in September 2018.