Students of Las Cruces Public Schools need to be caught up on immunizations to return to class

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Public Schools ask for parents to immunize their children before the beginning of classes on Aug. 12.

The New Mexico Department of Health requires all school-age children to be caught up on all vaccines as directed by the department unless they have documentation that doesn’t require them to.

NMDOH Las Cruces/Doña Ana County Public Health Office will open immunization clinics on July 1. The clinics will be open until Aug. 31 and will require parents to set up an appointment.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling NMDOH at 575-528-5006.

Clinics will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

All immunizations are free for children 18 years and younger.

Parents must bring a copy of the child’s shot record and insurance card, including Medicaid to their appointment.

Parents need to provide NMDOH Immunization Exception documentation before the start of fall semester, as well.

LCPS also advised in their release, the option of updating your child’s immunization with your primary health provider.