Students from more than 60 El Paso schools to return to class Monday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday is the first day of school for the Socorro and Clint school districts.

This means buses for more than 60 schools will be hitting the streets bright and early.

The school year comes with some big changes for SISD, including a new campus and the launch of two bilingual schools for students in Pre-K and first grade.

Some students will also be traveling a little farther for the first day of school, as the district is now offering open enrollment.

“It’s from all over the city,” Lucia Borrego SISD Chief Academic Officer explains. “All the way from the far west to the far east and north and south.”

With more students traveling from around El Paso for classes, TxDOT is issuing these tips to help get everyone off to a happy and safe year:

Put away your cell phone; cell phone use is banned in active school zones.

Obey school zone speed limit signs; traffic fines usually double in school zones.

Drop off and pick up your children in your school’s designated area, not in the middle of the street.

“We know all of our families will be trying to get in on the first day so we ask them to be safe, to watch out for our little ones crossing,” said Leslie Thomas, the principal of Cactus Trails Elementary.

Socorro and Clint ae the city’s first districts heading back to school.

The rest will soon follow — EPISD and Canutillo ISD will have their first day on August 12 followed by Ysleta on August 26.