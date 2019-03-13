Students at Cooley Elementary will go home with new shoes today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Students at Cooley Elementary School in the Lower Valley will get a brand new pair of Nike shoes on Wednesday.

The shoes are a nice treat for some student who might never have those shoes otherwise. However, they also help combat bullying.

The shoes come from the Braden Aboud Foundation which works to help El Paso's youth. They pick a new school every time to give shoes to the students. They coordinate with the faculty to get every child's shoe size.

The giveaway not only leaves a smile on kid's faces but it also helps to deal with bullying, because every child is equal. Something that parents are thankful for.

"I think it's important because you have kids here from all social backgrounds," said Veronica Baltazar a Mother of a Cooley Elementary Student. "Some are better off than others so maybe if they get the same pair of tennies there won't be any difference between them so they won't feel left out."

On Wednesday, the students will receive new Nike shoes, pink for the girls and grey for the boys. Every student has a box with his or her name on it and the correct shoe size.

Teachers and faculty have been preparing for the shoe give away by doing an "earn it" program. The students were required to obtain 24 signatures from school staff within a three month period that show their character on campus in order to earn their shoes.

"It's so rewarding for everyone involved in the event, they are so happy. I always go back to the school the following week to take care of any sizes that didn't work. And to see the kids all walking through the school with their brand new shoes is rewarding, said Amy Marcus with the B Strong Foundation.

The B Strong Foundation shoe giveaway has put more than 7,500 pairs of brand new shoes on the feet of El Paso children. This is in honor of 14-year-old Braden Aboud, who passed away back in 2007.

However, his legacy continues on by helping the youth of El Paso.