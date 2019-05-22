Students release pepper spray at Ascarate Elementary School

Ilia Yefimovich / Getty Stringer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Several emergency response vehicles were dispatched to Ascarate Elementary School after pepper spray was discharged by two students, the El Paso Fire Department said.

The student took the pepper spray to school and accidentally discharged it at about 12:30 p.m. No students were injured or transported but paramedics were called to check on the students, a fire department spokesman said.

Ysleta Independent School District officials released the following statement:

"This morning, administration at Ascarate Elementary School was made aware of an incident involving two students setting off pepper spray in a classroom. El Paso Fire Department and EMS immediately responded to the scene to assess the situation and to treat students who may have been affected. No injuries were reported and all other classrooms were not affected."

The statement continued: "Safety is our Number 1 priority, and we take all necessary precautions to ensure the security of every student and staff member at the Ysleta Independent School District."