‘Stop the Bleed’ law goes into effect at Texas school districts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The new year means new state laws go into effect. One of those is the ‘Stop the Bleed’ law which requires all Texas school districts to have bleeding control stations on all campuses.

The stations have to have items like tourniquets and special bandages.

KTSM reached out to local school districts to see how they’ve complied with the new requirement. Socorro ISD says they have 145 kits placed throughout the district. The stations are in strategic areas in certain hallways.

“Now unfortunately with what’s happening here across the nation, it’s life-saving techniques for us. Granted, it’s for in case of an active shooter but it’s also in case that’s it’s needed in any kind of accident that happens here at the school; they’re available,” said Rebecca Madrid, Nurse Manager with SISD.

Right now, SISD Police, nurses, and assistant principals are fully trained to use those stations.

KTSM did not hear back from other area school districts by our deadline.