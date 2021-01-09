STAAR test set to move online in 2022

Education

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The state of Texas is building on the idea of having students take the STAAR Assessment test online.

As of now, accountability has been waived for this school year, which means results from students who do take the test will be used for data recording and diagnostic purposes. Although it may be easier to administer and monitor the test online, there is still some concern for educators.

“There’s a significant cost saving to testing online, however without the punitive consequences attached to standardized testing that in itself is a tremendous cost-saving,” said Georgina Perez, Representative with the Texas State Board of Education.

The STAAR Test is projected to begin online-only deployment in 2022. Currently, only 20 percent of Texas students take the test online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

STAAR test set to move online in 2022

1989 Cold Case: Deserted

Man Burglarizes West El Paso Business

El Paso set to receive 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines next week

El Paso psychology expert offers tips on how to talk to kids about siege at U.S. Capitol

Volunteer travels to Juarez weekly

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link