Socorro ISD to provide free meals for all children in El Paso beginning this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro ISD will begin providing free meals for all children in the community beginning Tuesday, September 8.

The district is able to provide meals with approval from the Texas Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture. SISD will provide free breakfast and lunch at campuses across the district for all children ages 0 to 18. Students who are returning to campus will receive free breakfast and lunch at school.

The meal service pick-up time for students who are continuing with remote learning will be from 7 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.Breakfast and lunch both can be picked up at the same time via a safe, socially distanced drive-through/walk-up procedure. A Saturday meal also will be provided at the Friday pick-up.

No duplicate meals will be served. Only one breakfast and one lunch per student per day will be available whether the student is on campus or at home in remote learning. No a la carte sales will be available.

If parents have not filled out the free or reduced online meal application, they are encouraged to do so still before Sept. 28 in order to meet National School Lunch Program requirements. The free or reduced online meal application is available at www.sisd.net/mealapplication.

Breakfast and lunch will be available for pick up at all SISD schools with the exception of:

Mission Early College High School – Mission Early College students can pick up their meals at Eastlake High School.

Options High School – Options High School students can pick up their meals at Americas High School.

Combo schools will provide meals on one side only at:

Elfida P. Chavez Elementary School

Lujan-Chavez Elementary School

Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary School

Capt. Walter E. Clarke Middle School

SSG. Manuel R. Puentes Middle School.

Escontrias Elementary for Escontrias Early Childhood Center

Child Nutrition Services employees will place the meals in trunks or back seats of vehicles in order to maintain social distancing measures. Please note the following guidelines/notes:

Parents are asked to remain in vehicle and open the trunk or back of vehicle.

If in a truck or SUV, where back cannot be opened, CNS employees will provide the meal on a tray to lessen unnecessary contact or the meal can be placed in the back seat if unoccupied.

If possible, parents are asked to please place a box or bin in their trunk, which will help hold the meal bags upright and keep the integrity of the meal.

According to state/federal guidelines, parents can pick up the free meals without having to bring their children to the pickup sites. If parents have their children WITH them when they pick up meals, no documentation is required. If parents come to pick up meals WITHOUT their children, they need to present one of the following for all children 18 and under: