Socorro ISD's 'Walk for Success' gives students second chance at graduation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Students who dropped out of Socorro ISD schools are getting the opportunity for a second chance at earning their diplomas.

The district held its annual "Walk for Success" outreach event Saturday, where counselors and administrators called students who are not enrolled in school to invite them back.

According to a news release, the students and their parents receive information on how to re-enroll in school, get educational support, and different graduation options.

"Life happens...it could have been it got tough at home or it got tough at school," Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education said, "So now we're making calls to provide them the opportunity to finish what they started."

District officials say more than 40 students have graduated, and more than 200 others have re-enrolled, since the Walk for Success began in 2013.