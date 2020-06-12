Socorro ISD releases plan to reopen schools to students; classes to begin July 27 remotely

Breaking News
Education

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – School will start at home for Socorro Independent School District Students in late July.

A letter from SISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza said students will have three weeks of “full-time” remote learning in which teachers will be in their classrooms providing instruction via an online platform” starting July 27.

“Our new calendar includes additional flexibility that will allow us to close the district or particular schools due to positive COVID-19 cases or another widespread outbreak as necessary,” Espinoza said.

Following the first three weeks, 25 percent of the students will return to the classroom, followed by 50 percent and so on until classrooms are back to 100 percent.

“We will again have to collect extensive qualitative and quantitative data from our parents and employees, so we still have a lot of work to do,” Espinoza wrote. “What I want to stress right now is that we will be flexible in our reopening plans to accommodate all of the unique circumstances of many of our families and employees.”

The calendar can be seen on SISD’s website.

