Socorro ISD provides hands-on CPR training for all students before graduation

Texas law requires students to get CPR training before high school graduation. The Socorro Independent School District is using hands-on experience to make it count.

Pebble Hills High School is one of the schools that has new mannequins that help all students not just learn what they have to do in case of an emergency, but how to do it.

Texas law requires school districts and charter schools to provide CPR training to students in grades 7 through 12 at least once.

Diana Kirk, a criminal justice instructor, shows students the proper way to perform the life-saving skill.

“If they have to do CPR, they know exactly what to do. They know how to do the compressions. They know how deep to go, and they know how fast to go,” said Kirk.

The new mannequins have lights on them that alert you if you’re not performing CPR correctly.

New Mexico also requires CPR training before high school graduation.