EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro Independent School District has been named a 2022 TAEA District of Distinction by the Texas Art Education Association for the second consecutive year.

The district was one of 59 school districts from across the state to win the award, making it part of the top five percent of art education programs in Texas.

The award honors school districts that are leading the way in the visual arts. SISD received the honor for providing a well-rounded education that advocates and integrates visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and build social emotional learning that connects learners to their community and beyond.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our art teachers to ensure that all our students receive a high-quality art education. We are thrilled that our students’ talents are being recognized at the state level and this recognition is commensurate of our students’ achievements.” said Armando Martinez, director of SISD fine arts.

Winning districts will be honored at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division meeting and General Session during the TAEA Fall Conference General Assembly Nov. 10.

