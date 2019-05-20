Socorro ISD declares 'Stand and Deliver' initiative a success
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Nearly 50,000 students attend Socorro ISD schools every day and thousands of faculty members spent their weekend highlighting all the district has to offer.
SISD hosted their second annual "Stand and Deliver" walk on Saturday, where staff spoke with parents about the programs and resources available at the district's schools.
The initiative was developed to retain and engage students in the public school system.