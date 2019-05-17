Socorro ISD celebrates 2019 scholarship recipients
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - More than two dozen graduating Socorro ISD seniors are celebrating the scholarships that will help them achieve a higher education.
According to a news release, the SISD Foundation for Excellence will award more than 30 scholarships to seniors from various high schools in the district.
The district honored the scholarship recipients at a special ceremony on Wednesday.
District officials say the SISD Foundation began 14 years ago to raise money for student scholarships. It has since raised upwards of $500,000 for more than 300 students.
Congratulations to all recipients!
