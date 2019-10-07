Socorro ISD Bond Projects move ahead on time, under budget

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro Independent School District is moving along with its 2017 Bond Projects.

The newest campus in SISD, Cactus Trail Elementary, opened its doors in July to students as the first of the 2017 Bond Projects to be completed. The district says it was not only done on time but under budget as well.

Voters passed the $448 million bond measure in 2017. The measure included upgrades throughout many SISD campuses and building new schools for the expanding school district.

The bond included the completion of Cactus Trail Elementary, a $27 million project.

“We will be receiving a little of that back because we finished the project on time and it was under budget we should be getting a little over $1million in savings,” SISD Chief Operation Officer Tom Eyeington told KTSM.

The new campus is part of the Pebble Hills feeder pattern and the construction budget accounted for up-to-date technology and collaborative learning hub space.

“Throughout the building there are six different hubs where some of the classrooms have folded up walls that can open up into that collaborative space — so there could be joint teaching between classes,” Eyeington said.

Teachers at Cactus Elementary say the new technology setup allows for updated ways of teaching students.

“Just collaborate with each other a little better. That’s what they’re used to in their life at home, that technology, so it just helps them be more interactive,” Second-grade teacher Vanessa Soto said.

“With Near Pod, there’s this little type thing and you can type with that. We never had that at J.P. Butler,” new Cactus Elementary fourth-grader Leah Ramirez explained.

The reconstruction of Socorro High School, the largest chunk of Bond 2017, is estimated to cost $115 million. The district is planning to incorporate 21st Century learning as well as new athletic facilities and academic wings to the district’s flagship high school.

“We’re a one-on-one district all students have laptops and we provided collaborative areas so they can plug in the laptops and keep them charged,” said Eyeington.

SISD says all additional projects, including a second Student Activities Complex, a new combo school in the Eastlake area and improvements to the other high schools in the district are all underway.