Socorro ISD announces July graduation dates

Education

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy SISD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Wow, what a school year we’ve had,” Socorro Independent School District Superintendent Dr. José Espinoza confessed in the opening of a district-wide video announcement released Saturday.

The district says they’ve never wavered in their desire to recognize the graduating Class of 2020 in formal, in-person graduation ceremonies. That’s why they’ve made the decision to host graduations for each school beginning in July at the Socorro Activities Complex.

  • Thursday, July 16
    • Mission Early College HS – 8 a.m.
    • El Dorado HS – 8 p.m.
  • Friday, July 17
    • Pebble Hills HS – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 18
    • Socorro HS – 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 23
    • Options HS – 8 a.m.
    • Eastlake HS – 8 p.m.
  • Friday, July 24
    • Montwood HS – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 25
    • SISD Community Education – 8 a.m.
    • Americas HS – 8 p.m.

Socorro ISD says they’re working out the final details to submit plans to City and State health leaders for approval. As with all COVID-19 plans, the district says the details are subject to change pending event-specific approvals.

The current Socorro ISD academic calendar has students returning to campus on August 3. The district is the only year-round calendar district in El Paso. Dr. Espinoza says the district is still evaluating what the Fall 2020 learning environment will look like for teachers and students.

Parents of returning SISD students are also reminded and encouraged to register for the 2020-2021 school year at SISD.net.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

