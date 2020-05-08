Socorro ISD announces 2020 teachers of the year through virtual celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro Independent School District announced its 2020 Teacher of the Year through a live virtual announcement on Friday.

Pedro Gurrola from Vista del Sol Elementary School and Crystal Avila from Socorro High School were named the 2020 SISD Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year. The news was made during the district’s first-ever Teacher of the Year virtual announcement, hosted by Superintendent Jose Espinoza and the district’s board of trustees.

The ceremony focused on announcing the two district winners, as well as honoring SISD’s 48 Teachers of the Year from each campus and Elite 8 finalists.

“I know times have been tough and this has never been done before, but nothing can stop us from honoring our outstanding teachers,” Espinoza said.

The 48 campus Teachers of the Year were nominated by their schools for their outstanding contributions to education, according to SISD.

The virtual event also honored its Elite 8 finalists, who were virtually interviewed and selected by a committee consisting of students, parents, administrators and last year’s Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year.

This year’s Elite 8 finalists included the following four elementary teachers and four secondary teachers:

Chris Concepcion – Helen Ball Elementary

Angelina Escobar – John Drugan School

Illissa Marie Alvillar – Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary

Pedro Gurrola – Vista del Sol Elementary

Dawn Brooks – Bill Sybert School

Vanessa Marie Martinez – El Dorado High School

Michael J. Ramos – KEYS Academy

Crystal Avila – Socorro High School

According to SISD, Espinoza and the board of trustees were set to surprise Avila and Gurrola immediately after the announcement with flowers and balloons at their homes.

“I will continue to be a long life learner to make sure our students have the best education,” Avila said. “I can only hope to represent our district and show them the great things we are doing at Team SISD.”

Avila and Gurrola will go on to compete at the Region 19 Teacher of the Year competition.

A complete list of the 2020 campus Teachers of the Year can be found on SISD’s website.