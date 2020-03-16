Social distancing entertainment for kids and parents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Being a hero to your country has never been easier with social distancing, but parents face a challenge keeping their kids entertained, engaged, and educated while schools remain closed through April. To help get you through it, we’ve created a collection of at-home entertainment that will be updated daily.

“Visit” a museum

Many museums around the country are offering free online digital tours. Check out museums from around the world from the comfort of your couch:

Pick a project

Encourage independence, creativity, and practical skills with your kids with hands-on and traditional learning.

Scholastic has set up free daily articles, stories, and videos that are both educational and entertaining that range from PreK through 6+.

Build creativity with dozens of DIY crafts at home that will stimulate brain development and cultivate critical-thinking skills.

Take advantage of the time at home by performing practical duties with your kids. From setting the table and washing windows, to taking measurements and washing dishes, the best tool you can give your kids is knowledge.

Make a schedule, stick to a routine

Establish a daily routine to help optimize time spent at home.

Keep spirits up and give your kids something to look forward to by establishing a different themed spirit day for each day of the week. Popular examples include: hero/role model day, crazy hat/socks/hair, western day, backward day, Halloween, and more.

Create a schedule that will be easy for your kids to adapt to. A sense of structure will help them (and you) adapt to these unusual circumstances. For example: