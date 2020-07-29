SISD to resume meal service next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro ISD says they will begin distributing meals at campuses across the district again next week.

The summer meal service will resume from August 3 through 14 at all SISD schools with the exception of Mission Early College High School, Montwood High School, and Options High School.

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided to all children 18 years and younger. Meals will be provided via the same drive-through/walk-up procedures that were used earlier this summer from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday meals will be provided on Fridays.

Combo schools will provide meals on one side only at:

Lujan-Chavez Elementary School

Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary School

Capt. Walter E. Clarke Middle School

Montwood Middle School

SSG. Manuel R. Puentes Middle School.

Escontrias Elementary for Escontrias Early Childhood Center

Child Nutrition Services employees will place the meals in trunks or back seats of vehicles in order to maintain social distancing measures. Please note the following guidelines/notes:

Parents are asked to remain in the vehicle and open the trunk or back of the vehicle.

If in a truck or SUV, where the back cannot be opened, CNS employees will provide the meal on a tray to lessen unnecessary contact or the meal can be placed in the back seat if unoccupied.

If possible, parents are asked to please place a box or bin in their trunk, which will help hold the meal bags upright and keep the integrity of the meal.

According to state/federal guidelines, parents can pick up the free meals without having to bring their children to the pickup sites. If parents have their children WITH them when they pick up meals, no documentation is required. If parents come to pick up meals WITHOUT their children, they need to present one of the following for all children 18 and under: