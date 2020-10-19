SISD to resume free meal service for all children on Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Although students in the Socorro Independent School District are off for the week, SISD will resume free meals service for all children on Monday.

Parents and students can pick up meals from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch both can be picked up at the same time. A Saturday meal also will be provided at the Friday pick-up.

Confirmation cards are valid at all participating schools from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23. No duplicate meals will be served. Only one breakfast and one lunch per student per day will be available. No a la carte sales will be available.

Breakfast and lunch will be available for pick up Oct. 19-23, 2020 at:

Socorro High School

Escontrias Elementary

Robert R. Rojas Elementary

Capt. Walter E. Clarke Middle School

John Drugan School

Vista del Sol Elementary

Spec. Rafael Hernando III Middle School

Jane A. Hambric School

Chester E. Jordan Elementary

Purple Heart Elementary

Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary

Horizon Heights Elementary

Mission Ridge Elementary

Pebble Hills High School

SSG Manuel R. Puentes Middle School

Lujan-Chavez Elementary

Bill Sybert School

Elfida P. Chavez Elementary

O’Shea Keleher Elementary

Child Nutrition Services employees will place the meals in trunks or back seats of vehicles to maintain social distancing measures. Please note the following guidelines/notes:

Parents are asked to remain in vehicle and open the trunk or back of vehicle.

If in a truck or SUV, where back cannot be opened, CNS employees will provide the meal on a tray to lessen unnecessary contact or the meal can be placed in the back seat if unoccupied.

If possible, parents are asked to please place a box or bin in their trunk, which will help hold the meal bags upright and keep the integrity of the meal.

According to state/federal guidelines, parents can pick up the free meals without having to bring their children to the pickup sites. If parents have their children with them when they pick up meals, no documentation is required. If parents come to pick up meals without their children, they need to present one of the following for all children 18 and under:

Official letter/email/electronic school application from school listing children enrolled

Individual student report cards

Attendance record from parent portal of the school website, printed or electronic, that includes the children names

Birth certificate for children not in school

Student ID cards

Because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in El Paso, the school district, along with many others in El Paso County, held off on having students return to school after the first week of their fall intercession.

Instead, the first week of spring intercession was moved from March 8 to March 12 to Oct. 19 to Oct. 23.

Latest Headlines