SISD offers open enrollment for out-of-district transfer students

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) - After receiving transfer requests from parents in the past, the Socorro Independent School District (SISD) said its opening its doors to students outside the district. However, not everyone thinks it's a good move.

"I do think that it would be a good opportunity to make new friends and socialize more but I do feel it would be way over populated," Andrea Enriquez, an upcoming freshman at Eastlake High School told KTSM.

SISD announced its board has approved open enrollment across the board. That means parents can apply and enroll their kids in any one of the district's 49 schools regardless of where they live across the El Paso region. That's if there is space.

"If that campus is full, we will reach back out to them and say this campus does not have space in your child's grade level however, this neighboring campus does," SISD Chief Communications Officer Daniel Escobar explained.

SISD also shared with KTSM one of the reasons why the district is changing its policy, "We are in a new climate with school choice, with not only charter schools but neighboring school districts actively recruiting and marketing to our students. Being the only ones without open enrollment put us at a disadvantage."

This includes elementary, middle, and high schools in the district. Those who live within the district's boundary said it's already a growing area.

"I don't think these schools could keep up with the capacity of this area growing so fast," resident Matt Mitchum said, "So the people who live out here are going to want first dibs on the schools for their children."

"My eighth grade year in middle school, the halls were packed, and now Imagine Eastlake where we're coming from all types of middle schools that would be even worse," Enriquez added.

While some parents may feel frustrated over the new policy, the district does ensure its priorities to students already in the district.

"Our board of trustees ensure that there was language in our policy that students that live within the Socorro Independent School District have first opportunities to apply for special programs and such. And open enrollment is only where we have space available," Escobar shared.