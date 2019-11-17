SISD hosts annual Fandom & Comic Expo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro ISD hosted a unique event that combined creativity, games, and passion for cosplay all in one room Saturday — all while building valuable skills for students.

SISD held its fourth annual Fandom & Comic Expo for middle and high school students this weekend. The event featured cosplay activities, fandom trivia, escape rooms and more.

Faculty who helped set up the program say this is a great way for students to come together and focus on teamwork.

“There are students in high school that are so into this but they never get to get together with their people,” said Lisa Lopez, Librarian at Lujan-Chavez Elementary. “So we have kids who come in and they’re so excited because they found their group of people. They found their niche. So we’re excited to have that for them and let them participate in a big event.”

The district also welcomed students from outside SISD to join in on Saturday’s fund.