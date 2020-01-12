SISD hosts 6th Annual Robotics Competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Socorro Independent School District hosted Robocom 6.0 Saturday morning, inviting elementary and middle school students to show off their best bots.

The program challenges students to build interactive robots while learning more about programming, coding and teamwork. This year’s competition theme is “City Shaper,” meaning students provided solutions to what they believe could improve city infrastructure in their community.

“How we can make our community better and ideas that students have to come up with and research,” explained Campestre Elementary teacher Elias Rangel.

Twenty four teams will advance to the regional competition organized by UTEP on January 25.