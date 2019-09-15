SISD holds 6th Annual ‘Walk for Success’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local educators in Socorro Independent School District spent Saturday morning knocking on doors and reconnecting with students who — for whatever reason — didn’t make it back to campus this year.

The initiative known as SISD’s “Walk for Success” is in its sixth year of encouraging students who dropped out of school to come back and get their diploma.

Employees spent their morning connecting with students and their parents, discussing the personal situations and barriers in order to help them return to the classroom to complete their high school education.

Ona previous Americas High School student who was visited on Saturday says she’s considering to take action on her future.

“They actually wanted — and know that I can succeed — and all this stuff. That made me feel good, I’m like ‘Well I was already going to school I just didn’t know what was holding me back.’ That to me was a sign like, ‘okay, you have to go back to school. There’s no more waiting around,'” Arleen Roa said.

Students and their parents received information on how to return to their comprehensive high school or transfer to Options, the district’s alternative high school which provides students a flexible schedule in a competency-based learning system.

“We are the only district that has consistently run this program for six years,” said Cory Craft, SISD’s academic and compliance officer. “Not many people want to give up their time, but we do because we value our students and we see the results.”

Since beginning the program in 2014, SISD reached more than 320 students and helped dozens graduate from district campuses. The district’s graduation rate has seen an increase to 91.5%, the highest in the El Paso region and in district history.