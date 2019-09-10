SISD high school students get a head start on job search at JobCon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For many high school students deciding what to do after graduation can be difficult. However, Socorro ISD is helping students get a head start on their career goals.

Kicking off this week is a job fair for SISD high school students. It may seem early for them to be thinking about working but companies from around El Paso are coming together to spark these students interest.

“I know what I want to do, but I really think this is a good opportunity because if my ideas change then I already have some type of knowledge on what else I want to do,” said Edgar Abel Hernandez a SISD high school student. “I think it just helps us prepare more for the future.”

The job fair will happen Wednesday at the Eastlake gym from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. SISD sophomore students will head to Eastlake High School where booths will be set up for them to see and talk to different companies.

While others are already putting their skills to work, a dinner will be held Tuesday night for SISD parents with special needs students. That dinner will be cooked by the SISD culinary arts students, who are excited for the parents to try their food.

“It’s really is thrilling,” said Noah Carrillo and SISD High School Student taking Culinary Arts. “All of the blood sweat and tears, you get to show all the effort that we put in behind the scenes.”

Carrillo tells KTSM that he is considering becoming a chef and hopes to make some contacts at the job fair for after graduation. And others are interested in fields like law enforcement but want to keep their options open.

“I think this will help me with what I want to do for sure. To really keep my eyes open on every opportunity that’s out there not just law enforcement because what if I like something better,” said Julianne Granillo a SISD high school student.

SISD has partnered with Workforce Solutions Borderplex to put on this interactive job fair. It will actually be the largest interactive job fair in El Paso, all put together to help these high school students dream big.