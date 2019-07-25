SISD extends superintendent’s contract amid San Antonio incident with YISD leader

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro Independent School District superintendent received a favorable evaluation by board trustees during Tuesday’s board meeting, extending his contract.

The unanimous approval means Socorro ISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza’s contract will automatically renew for one year. ​

The district did not release any specifics on the evaluation, saying it is a personnel matter.

This is coming on the heels of the incident at a San Antonio Whataburger on June 13 in which he was allegedly headbutted by YISD Superintendent Xavier De La Torre. Espinoza said he then punched De La Torre in self-defense.

De La Torre has publicly stated he was not the “aggressor” in the incident and the truth will come out soon.

The YISD school board will have a meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday

SISD board members say some parents have been questioning the district’s disciplinary policy when it comes to scuffles in light of this recent incident.

“We do not have a zero-tolerance policy,” said board member Paul Garcia. “The district looks at the totality of the circumstances and they thoroughly evaluate and investigate the incident that occurred and they take action after that.”

Espinoza also weighed in.

“For our Soccoro parents, I wanna emphasize that we don’t have a one size fits all,” Espinoza said. “Every incident is different. School administrators or law enforcement they conduct on campus for both students or adults.”