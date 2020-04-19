Breaking News
New death reported in El Paso as total cases soar above 500

SISD adjusts meal service distribution beginning Monday

Education

by: KTSM Report, Socorro ISD

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District is adjusting guidelines for meal pick-up services beginning on April 20 to increase the level of social distancing between Team SISD members and the community.

Monday, Child Nutrition Services employees will begin placing meals in trunks or back seats of vehicles to increase a safe distance and ensure their health and safety.

Please note the following guidelines/notes:

  • Parents are asked to remain in the vehicle and open the trunk or back of the vehicle.
  • If in a truck or SUV, where the back cannot be opened, CNS employees will provide the meal to the family on a tray to lessen unnecessary contact or the meal can be placed in the back seat if unoccupied.
  • If possible, please place a box or bin in your trunk, which will help hold the meal bags upright and keep the integrity of the meal.

Breakfast and lunch are provided at one time from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday-Friday at SISD select schools:

Cactus Trails Elementary
Chester E. Jordan Elementary
Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary
Escontrias Early Childhood Center
Helen Ball Elementary
Horizon Heights Elementary
Hueco Elementary
Lujan-Chavez Elementary
Mission Ridge Elementary
O’Shea Keleher ElementaryPurple Heart Elementary		Robert R. Rojas Elementary
Vista Del Sol Elementary
Bill Sybert School
Desert Wind School
Jane A. Hambric School
John Drugan School
Capt. Walter E. Clarke Middle
Montwood Middle
SPC. Rafael Hernando III Middle
Pebble Hills High School

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

SISD adjusts meal services

Thumbnail for the video titled "SISD adjusts meal services"

New death reported in El Paso as total cases soar above 500

Thumbnail for the video titled "New death reported in El Paso as total cases soar above 500"

Downtown meters in front of restaurants free for food pick up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown meters in front of restaurants free for food pick up"

Nearly half of Doña Ana County’s positive COVID-19 cases are in communities surrounding El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nearly half of Doña Ana County’s positive COVID-19 cases are in communities surrounding El Paso"

City of Socorro issues mandatory face mask order

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Socorro issues mandatory face mask order"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link