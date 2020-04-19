SISD adjusts meal service distribution beginning Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District is adjusting guidelines for meal pick-up services beginning on April 20 to increase the level of social distancing between Team SISD members and the community.

Monday, Child Nutrition Services employees will begin placing meals in trunks or back seats of vehicles to increase a safe distance and ensure their health and safety.

Please note the following guidelines/notes:

Parents are asked to remain in the vehicle and open the trunk or back of the vehicle.

If in a truck or SUV, where the back cannot be opened, CNS employees will provide the meal to the family on a tray to lessen unnecessary contact or the meal can be placed in the back seat if unoccupied.

If possible, please place a box or bin in your trunk, which will help hold the meal bags upright and keep the integrity of the meal.

Breakfast and lunch are provided at one time from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday-Friday at SISD select schools: