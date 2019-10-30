Seven Las Cruces students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Three Las Cruces High School Students, two Mayfield High Students, and two students from Arrowhead Park Early College were announced as semifinalists for the 2020 National Merit Scholarship.

“These students worked very hard in and outside of the classroom,” said Dr. Karen Trujillo, Interim Superintendent for Las Cruces Public Schools. “Whether it was studying for exams, excelling in extracurricular activities, volunteering countless hours doing community service or mentoring and tutoring their fellow classmates, each of these students have earned the title of National Merit Scholars. I am so proud of what these students have accomplished. I know this is just the beginning of a very bright future for them.”

The semifinalists are listed below:

Reema Iqbal

Reema Iqbal is a member of National Honor Society, MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Achievement), Key Club, Amnesty International, Science Olympiad and participated in band all four years at Las Cruces High School. Reema has been a member of the All State Band for three years and All City Band one year. Reema currently takes dual credit courses at New Mexico State University and aspires to study Biochemistry and Computer Science at Scripps College in Claremont, California.

Andruw Fierro

Andruw Fierro earned academic honors from the National Hispanic Recognition Program. He is on the golf team for Las Cruces High School and is a member of the National Honor Society. Andruw has been in the Health Occupations Students of America program all four years of high school and has held multiple positions as an officer, including president his junior year and vice-president of business his senior year. He has competed in state and national competitions for HOSA and has achieved many awards. He is a dual credit student at New Mexico State University where he has taken an interest in working in the biochemistry lab on graduate-level research projects. At the request of his professor, Andruw enrolled in a Biomedical Innovations class while holding down an internship. For college, Andruw is planning to attend Rice University for Biochemistry.

Julia Fernald

Julia Fernald is an All-Star Orchestra participant for the Las Cruces High School Chamber Orchestra, which is this years’ All-State Honor Orchestra. She is on the Las Cruces Aquatic Swim Team and the Las Cruces High School swim team. Julia is also a member of the National Honor Society, Students for Sustainability, Off-Leash Bulldawg, Bulldawg Outdoors Club, French Honor Society, Creative Writing Club, and the LCHS Lettuce Club. She plans to study Cognitive Neuroscience when she attends college.

Mireya Sanchez-Maes

Mireya Sanchez-Maes attends Mayfield High School and is a 3-time NMAA Speech and Debate State Champion, 3-time All-State Orchestra member, a National College Match Finalists for Questbridge and a 2-time Cross Country State Qualifier. She has conducted numerous scientific research projects with her MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Achievement) team and has garnered multiple awards at state engineering fairs. In 2018, she was among 40 young women that earned a National Award with the National Center for Women (NCWIT) for her outreach and achievements in the field of Computer Science. Mireya Sanchez-Maes applied for early admissions to Yale, Stanford, and Princeton through the Questbridge Program. She enjoys reading, music, long runs and aspires to continue her education in the field of Biochemistry.

Nicholas Simon Grijalva

Nicholas Simon Grijalva is a senior at Mayfield High School who has been recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Organization as a National Hispanic Scholar. Nicolas enjoys STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math); he competes in local robotic competitions, building robots smart enough to play games and solve problems. He won first place in the statewide competition known as “Breaking Good Video Contest” and was awarded $1,000 from The State Bar of New Mexico Legal Services and Programs Committee for his video. He is on the Cross Country Team, Space and Debate Mock Trial Team at Mayfield High School and is thinking about attending college abroad, but has also applied to New Mexico State University.

Rebekah Ruff

Rebekah Ruff is a senior mentor and tutor for underclassmen at Arrowhead Park Early College High School. Last year, she made the Mayor’s Top Teen list. Rebekah is the president of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance. Each year she volunteers at the Bataan Memorial Death March, spending 14-hour days preparing meals to over 6,000 people. She earned a spot on the Dean’s Honor Roll all four years of high school and fall her junior year, achieved the NMSU Dean’s Honor Roll. She was named a HOBY Ambassador (Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership) and attended a weekend leadership seminar in Albuquerque. In September, she participated in a scholarship program called “Distinguished Young Women of New Mexico.” So far, she has earned $1550 in scholarships.

Mohammad Badway

Mohammad Badway is the Secretary for student government at Arrowhead Park Early College High School. Among many accomplishments, he is Chess Club president, a member of the yearbook staff, National Honor Society and Muslim Student Association. He has devoted nearly 200-hours volunteering at the Islamic Center in El Paso and Southern New Mexico. Mohammad received the National Academy of Future Physicians and earned the Medical Scientists Award of Excellence. In 2016, Mohammad was among students throughout the nation who qualified for grand recognition, scoring approximately at or better than 90 percent of recent high school graduates on at least one part of the ACT/SAT. Mohammad plans to attend college at Duke University.