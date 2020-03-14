School districts plan to offer meal service during extended closures

EL PASO/LAS CRUCES (KTSM) — As schools around El Paso and Las Cruces announced extended closures of their campuses in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, they’re working to ensure students in the Borderland still have access to healthy meals.
El Paso ISD
The district will offer free breakfast and lunch during the week of March 23-27. Breakfast will be served from 8- 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All meals are take-home only. Meals are available to all children ages 1 to 18 regardless of district enrollment.
- Bowie High School
- Chapin High School
- Andress High School
- Franklin High School
- Irvin High School
- El Paso High School
- Henderson Middle School
- Morehead Middle School
- MacArthur Intermediate
- Armendariz Middle School
- Ross Middle School
- Bassett Middle School
- Terrace Hills Middle School
- Guillen Middle School
- Roberts Elementary
- Coldwell Elementary
- Lee Elementary
- Stanton Elementary
- Tom Lea Elementary
- Putnam Elementary
- Hillside Elementary
- Hawkins Elementary
Ysleta ISD
During the week of March 23-27, ten YISD schools will offer weekday breakfast and lunch meals to school-aged children between 1-18 on a drive-by basis. Vehicles will be allowed to pull up to the following participating campuses and receive breakfast (served from 7:30-8:30 a.m.) or lunch meals (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) for school aged-passengers in the vehicle.
- Bel Air Middle School
- Del Valle Middle School
- Parkland Middle School
- Bel Air High School
- Del Valle High School
- Ysleta High School
- Riverside High School
- Hanks High School
- Eastwood High School
- Parkland High School
Canutillo ISD
The district will offer a CHILD Nutrition program for all select campuses from March 16-27. Details and locations will be announced next week.
Las Cruces Public Schools
During the period from March 16 to April 6, LCPS will provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to all students at the following locations. Breakfast is served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch is available between noon and 1 p.m.
- Picacho Middle School
- Meerscheidt Recreation Center
- Frank O’Brien Papen Center
- East Mesa Recreation Center
- Doña Ana Community Resource Center
- Desert Hills Elementary
In addition to the school lunch locations, the Roadrunner Food Bank will continue operating its regular services at their distribution centers:
- Mesa Middle School
- Alameda Elementary School
- Columbia Elementary
- Lynn Middle