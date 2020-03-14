School districts plan to offer meal service during extended closures

EL PASO/LAS CRUCES (KTSM) — As schools around El Paso and Las Cruces announced extended closures of their campuses in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, they’re working to ensure students in the Borderland still have access to healthy meals.

El Paso ISD

The district will offer free breakfast and lunch during the week of March 23-27. Breakfast will be served from 8- 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All meals are take-home only. Meals are available to all children ages 1 to 18 regardless of district enrollment.

Bowie High School

Chapin High School

Andress High School

Franklin High School

Irvin High School

El Paso High School

Henderson Middle School

Morehead Middle School

MacArthur Intermediate

Armendariz Middle School

Ross Middle School

Bassett Middle School

Terrace Hills Middle School

Guillen Middle School

Roberts Elementary

Coldwell Elementary

Lee Elementary

Stanton Elementary

Tom Lea Elementary

Putnam Elementary

Hillside Elementary

Hawkins Elementary

Ysleta ISD

During the week of March 23-27, ten YISD schools will offer weekday breakfast and lunch meals to school-aged children between 1-18 on a drive-by basis. Vehicles will be allowed to pull up to the following participating campuses and receive breakfast (served from 7:30-8:30 a.m.) or lunch meals (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) for school aged-passengers in the vehicle.

Bel Air Middle School

Del Valle Middle School

Parkland Middle School

Bel Air High School

Del Valle High School

Ysleta High School

Riverside High School

Hanks High School

Eastwood High School

Parkland High School

Canutillo ISD

The district will offer a CHILD Nutrition program for all select campuses from March 16-27. Details and locations will be announced next week.

Las Cruces Public Schools

During the period from March 16 to April 6, LCPS will provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to all students at the following locations. Breakfast is served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch is available between noon and 1 p.m.

Picacho Middle School

Meerscheidt Recreation Center

Frank O’Brien Papen Center

East Mesa Recreation Center

Doña Ana Community Resource Center

Desert Hills Elementary

In addition to the school lunch locations, the Roadrunner Food Bank will continue operating its regular services at their distribution centers: