Schedule of YISD high school graduations that will stream on KTSM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All eight Ysleta Independent School District high school graduation will be streamed live on KTSM.com and the school district has released a schedule so you can watch plan ahead.

Eastwood, Valle Verde, Ysleta and Hanks will stream on Saturday, while Del Valle, Riverside, Bel Air and Parkland will be on Sunday.

Full YISD schedule:

Saturday, June 13 (2p-6p)

2 p.m. — Eastwood High School

3:25 p.m. — Valle Verde Early College High School*

3:55 p.m. — Ysleta High School*

4:55 p.m. — Hanks High School*

Sunday, June 14 (1p-5p)

1 p.m. — Del Valle High School

2 p.m. — Riverside High School*

3 p.m. — Bel Air High School*

4 p.m. — Parkland High School*