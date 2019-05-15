Perfect attendance pays off with some fun in the sun

For students in Socorro Independent School District, perfect attendance pays off! Students from SISD were treated to a pool party Tuesday, just for showing up to class.

The party was part of the ‘Make It Count’ end of year celebration. Students who had perfect attendance since the semester began January 14 were treated to a day of fun in the sun at the SISD Aquatic Center.

“Honestly, myself I was pretty shocked. And I think also my other classmates. We were, like, ‘Wow they’re throwing something for us.’ They’re noticing something small and making it into a big thing. You can make big things happen,” SISD Sophomore Kayla Kline said.

The district has end of year events planned for the younger kids, including a superhero family night.