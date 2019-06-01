Pebble Hills student graduates less than 2 weeks after being injured in crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Less than two weeks after being hit by a car in East El Paso, one Pebble Hills High School graduate is defying the odds while inspiring the community.

As KTSM previously reported, Giovanni Landeros is one of two students injured in the May 23 wreck near the intersection of Charles Foster and John Hayes.

His family tells KTSM the crash sent Landeros to the ICU with a broken leg and several cuts on his body.

At the Pebble Hills graduation ceremony on Friday, the entire audience erupted in cheers as Giovanni's name was called.

His twin brother, Gianpaolo, pushed his wheelchair across the stage before the audience began chanting in support.

Giovanni held back tears as he received his diploma and shook the hands of the school's faculty.

The Landeros family told KTSM last week that despite Giovanni's injuries, they'd do whatever they could for him to get across the stage.