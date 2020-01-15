Pebble Hills HS science students create plastic-free edible water bottles

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Science students at Pebble Hills High School are working on a unique assignment to create a plastic-free edible water bottle in order to reduce plastic waste in the environment.

The concept comes from the aquatics science teacher at Pebble Hills HS, Michelle Gomez. She challenged students to work towards a more environmentally-conscious future using their knowledge from her class.

The makeshift “water bottles” are jelly-like spheres for now, since students are just in the first phases of creating the product.

To use, students just pop them in their mouths to drink water.

“Some kids complain about the texture but that’s where they come in, how can you perfect it how can you make it better, what could you possibly do with it, some of the kids even bring their own drinks and they try to make it with other drinks,” Gomez said.

The students are eager to learn ways to reduce plastic use with their own creations.

“I think this is an absolutely amazing opportunity to show we can create something that doesn’t use any waste this is all stuff the earth provides for us,” Sarah Gomez, a senior said.

Michelle Gomez hopes one day the products could be turned into sellable products, or inspire the students to go on to create more plastic-free products as a career after high school.

