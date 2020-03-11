PBS El Paso urges students not to put down their pencils during Spring Break

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — PBS El Paso is hoping Borderland students don’t put away their pencils when they’re out of school for Spring Break, that’s why they’re hosting the annual PBS KIDS Writers Contest, designed to promote literacy in the community.

“PBS El Paso is committed to helping El Paso & Las Cruces area children build valuable literacy skills through fun, hands-on opportunities to express their creativity and explore their imagination, said Emily Loya, Station Manager, PBS El Paso. “Through providing opportunities for kids in our border region to learn and explore through creative writing, PBS El Paso is making a commitment to its children and their long-term success, in school and in life.”

The contest is open to students in grades K-5.

How it works

  • Children in El Paso and Las Crucessubmit entries by March 27, 2020
  • Volunteer judges from the UTEP Department of Teacher Education will select local winners and award prizes.
    • Prizes include books, gift certificates to kid-friendly businesses, and PBS Kids prizes.
  • Local winners’ stories will be published on www.pbselpaso.org and recognized in the Summer edition of the El Paso Kids Inc.
  • Any classroom or community organization that submits at least five stories will be entered for a chance to win a visit from Clifford the Big Red Dog.

