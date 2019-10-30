Parents learn English as kids learn to play soccer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the sun sets over this South El Paso soccer field, El Segundo Barrio Futbol Club is perfecting their game. At nearby Guillen Middle School, some of these players’ parents are perfecting their English.

“It is very important to communicate with my children,” Aide Palamontes said.

She and several others meet twice a week. These adult students are learning, studying, and growing with every lesson.

“Yes, my English is very bad,” Palamontes said. “The class (makes me) very happy, and the teacher is very supportive for [sic] me.”

The classes are made possible by EPISD’s Community Schools organization.

“We want to empower parents to our players to be able to communicate, and be active in their life,” Juan Adame with Community Schools said.

“The thing it’s for free,” Oscar Chan said. “This is impossible (to have classes) for free, the professors charge too much.”

The program doesn’t cost these parents a dime. Instead, Community Schools partners with different organizations.

Just like the dedication, persistence, and focus it takes on the field, these parents are working toward fulfilling their dreams of speaking a second language.