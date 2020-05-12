Operation College Bound event connects SISD students with EPCC courses

FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file photo, instructors from Raphael House lead a classroom discussion about consent and healthy relationships with a class of sophomores at Central Catholic High School in Portland, Ore. Most young Americans believe in the value of higher education, but many also believe that a high school diploma alone is enough for success, and they view job training as better preparation than any type of college degree, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High School Seniors in Socorro Independent School District will now have a little extra help transitioning into college courses.

The district has partnered with El Paso Community College for a virtual Operation College Bound event, where SISD seniors can register online for EPCC classes. The Operation College Bound Services are available May 2-14 for all SISD seniors at each SISD high school.

“Making sure our students are college and career ready remains among our top priorities, despite the challenges we are facing in our current pandemic situation,” said SISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza, Ed.D.

The virtual Operation College Bound will allow seniors the ease and convenience of enrolling in EPCC classes online with assistance from representatives from EPCC.

“Team SISD will continue to remove obstacles and provide opportunities so that our seniors can enroll in college and/or universities. I’m grateful to our partners at El Paso Community College who also are doing everything they can to ease the transition from high school to post-secondary education for our students.”

The seniors at every comprehensive high school in SISD and Options High School will have a time specially designated for them based on last name to participate in the online enrollment process. They can use this link to register: https://bit.ly/OCBREG.

The virtual Operation College Bound days are as follows:

May 12

Eastlake High School

12:30-1:30 p.m. A-Chavira/Cheeseman- Giron

1:30-2:30 p.m. Golston-Marioni/Mark- Perea

2:30-3:30 p.m. Peregrino-San Miguel/Sanchez-Z

May 13

Americas High School/Options High School

9:00-10:00 a.m. A-Chavez/Chavira-Ger

10:00-11:00 a.m. Gas-Lowe/Lucero-O

11:00 a.m.-noon P-R/S-Z

Socorro High School

12:30-1:30 p.m. A-C/D-Hernandez, G

1:30-2:30 p.m. Hernandez, H-Mora/ Morales- R, Rodriguez, R

2:30-3:30 p.m. Rodriguez, S-Z/ HPA & Fire Tech

Montwood High School

3:30-4:30 p.m. A-Flore

4:40-5:30 p.m. Franco-Marquez

5:30-6:30 p.m. Martinez-Yepez

May 14

El Dorado High School

12:30-1:30 p.m. A-Gone

1:30-2:30 p.m. Gonzalez-W

2:30-3:30 p.m. O-Z

Pebble Hills High School