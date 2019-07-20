‘OLLI’ Program at UTEP encourages lifelong learning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — From mastering chess to aligning the mind with body through yoga, there is always something new to learn.

Now, a group at UTEP is encouraging others to take on a new craft with the OLLI Program. The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is an education and social program for adults 50 years and older.

The program offers six-week classes including music, language, and even theater. Most of them meet just one day out of the week. Members of the organization say it’s a chance to pick up something new while being a part of the UTEP campus experience.

“It’s continuing education. It’s coming and have fun. If you are curious about something, learn about it. If you are creative and would like to try something new come and take an art class,” said Lynn Provenzano, Executive Director of OLLI. “The only thing you need to bring is yourself and of course what you need to pay for the registration.”

You can sign up for the upcoming fall classes online or stop by UTEP’s Miners Hall Room 209.