EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The NMSU Alumni Association is honoring the best of the class of 2022, some of the most impressive and qualified candidates in their fields for academic degree.

The recipients of the spring 2022 Outstanding Graduate Award include:

Liam St. Hilaire – College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences; genetics and biotechnology

Jenna Dunlap – College of Arts and Sciences; graphic design and photography

Margarita Leal Marrufo – College of Business; finance, economics and international business

Domunick Gonzales – College of Engineering; engineering physics and aerospace engineering

Katherine Anne Harston – College of Health, Education and Social Transformation; kinesiology

Fallon E. Murphy – Master’s candidate, College of Arts and Sciences; communication studies

Sayed Kaes Maruf Hossain – Doctoral candidate, Graduate School; industrial engineering

“The honor of recognizing these outstanding graduates from each of our academic colleges as well as our two graduate students is truly inspiring. It will be exciting to see what these passionate, curious, dedicated Aggies accomplish in their communities and across the world.” Derek Dictson, president of the NMSU Foundation and vice president for University Advancement.

Honorees are chosen through a rigorous nomination and dean selection process and recognized during commencement exercises for their exceptional academic achievements, notable leadership skills and extracurricular commitment to the university and community.

