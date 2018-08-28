New Ysleta ISD elementary school opens on first day of school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Ysleta ISD students and staff returned to school on Monday, and hundreds of them got to walk into a brand new campus.

The brand new, state-of-the-art Thomas Manor Elementary School officially opened its doors in the Lower Valley on Monday.

The $87 million campus features 21st century technology including a college readiness room for students to research future colleges they want to attend.

The school is a consolidation of the old Thomas Manor and Cadwallader elementary schools.

"It feels amazing to have a permanent home," Principal Sandra Stresow said. "Not only just a home, but an amazing home. Very innovative, beautiful campus that will facilitate these wonderful learning experiences for our students."

Construction of the new Thomas Manor Elementary School was approved by voters as part of a 2015 bond, which also included the new Bel Air Middle School.