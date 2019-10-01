New Mexico students expected to receive free tuition

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico students will be seeing extensive tuition assistance across the state’s 29 public universities by Fall 2020.

The New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship will cover the costs associated with tuition and fees– offering a “free” degree, for up to four years. New Mexico will be the second state in the United States to provide this extent of financial aid.

Administered by the New Mexico Higher Education Department, the scholarship will grant high school graduates, GED earners and returning adult learners access to higher education at institutions like New Mexico State University (NMSU).

For the 2019-2020 academic year, NMSU’s estimated cost of tuition and fees per semester sits at nearly $8,000 for in-state, full-time students.

Chris Madrid, an NMSU engineering student, feels positive about this scholarship becoming available to New Mexico students.

“Thankfully I did get my tuition paid for, but if I wouldn’t be able to… This, an opportunity scholarship would have been really great for me just cause I’m from a small town,” says Madrid.

Madrid also tells KTSM that if money wasn’t an object, more students would likely opt for a college degree.

“It definitely… it helps give students in New Mexico a reason to go to school. And you know a lot of the times, the reason why they don’t attend NMSU is because they can’t pay for it,” says Madrid.

Chancellor Danner Avizu of NMSU adds that such aid will assist New Mexicans in affording a competitive education.

“Unless they have very high-quality instruction and learning that goes along with that, they will not be prepared for the demands of the 21st century,” says NMSU Chancellor, Danner Arvizu.

The scholarship is expected to benefit students, university enrollment as well as the state’s economy.

In a recent press release, the governor is quoted expressing her excitement for the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship:

“By covering the last dollar of tuition and fees, by making college significantly more accessible to New Mexicans of every income, of every background, of every age, we are putting students first,” the release said. “We are creating meaningful opportunity for all.”

According to the governor’s office, the scholarship is estimated to benefit 55,000 students in the upcoming year once it passes through legislation.