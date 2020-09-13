Negative COVID test allows Anthony Elementary to resume campus online instruction

ANTHONY, NM (KTSM) — Gadsden ISD cleared Anthony Elementary School on Sunday after an employee exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 tested negative for the virus.

The school was closed as a precaution on September 9 when the employee self-reported possible COVID-19 symptoms. When the employee learned of their negative test result, the District allowed them to return to work as part of the district re-entry protocols.

All activities at Anthony Elementary will resume Monday as well as the returned of those teachers who were assigned to the school for their remote learning. Teachers who were already remove teaching from home will continue their instruction.

Lunch service will resume at the normal hours from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All employees in Gadsden ISD are required to take their temperature before work and enter that in a district database. The data is compiled to allow the administration to determine trends and possible upticks in potential COVID-19 cases. Facial masks are mandatory for all employees as well as the observance of social distancing guidelines.

La Union Elementary School, the other campus closed by the District, will remain closed until the employee who reported contact with a person who had a positive test result has a negative test result. La Union was closed Sept. 11.