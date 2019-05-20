Natalicio grateful to lead final commencement as UTEP President

After spending the past 30 years as UTEP's President, Dr. Diana Natalicio has celebrated the graduation of nearly 90,000 students.

This weekend's ceremonies, however, were extra special.

Natalicio finished her final graduation ceremony as UTEP's president on Sunday.

The retiring president says she's grateful to have led her final commencement ceremony, saying it's a joyous moment to see students cross the stage.

Faculty and recent graduates applauded and shook Natalicio's hand as she walked out of the Don Haskins Center for the last time as UTEP president.

Although she appreciated the thanks, Natalicio wanted to remind everyone what the commencement was really about for her.

"Well I'm grateful of course but...graduation is about graduates, and we need to play this in exactly the way we would any other graduation because it's for the graduates," she said. "That's what it is, it's a graduation."

Dr. Natalicio says once she's gone, she hopes to see UTEP continue to grow and get national attention for all its accomplishments.