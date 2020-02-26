NASA teams with UTEP on $1.1 million project

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Twenty three UTEP graduate and undergraduate students will benefit from the latest cooperative agreement between the school’s NASA MIRO Center for Space and Exploration Technology Research (cSETR) and NASA. Six of those students will also be awarded internships with the program.

“This is another example of UTEP being at the forefront in catalyzing a technology-driven and engineering talent integrated economy for El Paso,” said Ahsan Choudhuri, Ph.D., associate vice president for strategic initiatives and cSETR’s founder and director. “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with NASA and our regional economic development stakeholders through this program.”

A decades-long decline in domestic manufacturing sectors that support the complex supply chain needed for U.S. aerospace and defense industries has resulted in a shortage of high-skill and middle-skill workforce for the export-controlled and classified manufacturing environment.

The shortage creates a national security concern and threatens America’s global competitiveness, program leaders say.

UTEP is one of three universities that will be supported by this new NASA program designed to provide the education and experience needed to help address manufacturing needs in the U.S. aerospace sector. The other participating institutions are Tuskegee University and Virginia State University.

Funding from the program will be used for curriculum-based learning, research, training, internships, and apprenticeships to meet the growing demand for expertise in high-volume aerospace manufacturing. UTEP will strategically partner with Western Technical College for the broader implementation of this new initiative.

This new program also will include an entrepreneurship component connected with the newly developed UTEP cSETR-Horizon City Aerospace and Defense Small Business Incubator.

“This is an important and proactive opportunity to continue building a talent pipeline and strengthening our manufacturing ecosystem across our community,” said Jessica Herrera, director of economic development for the City of El Paso.

cSETR is a NASA-funded aerospace engineering and technology research center at UTEP. cSETR maintains extensive partnerships with members of the aerospace and defense industries, and with federal agencies.

To learn more about cSETR, go to volt.utep.edu/csetr.