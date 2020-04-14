Music class moves online thanks to El Paso music school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Music is therapeutic and it’s proven listening and playing music reduces stress levels. That’s why music and arts education is so important in the time of social distancing.

One El Paso music school is adapting curriculum to help local student musicians keep up with their studies while they’re not in school.

El Paso Music Learning Corner offers private music lessons for piano, guitar, bass, voice, drums, ukulele, and violin. The new stay home, work safe orders have inspired them to get creative with their private lessons as they move instruction online.

In addition to the new video chats the school is offering for music lessons, they’re also partnering with over 50 other music schools in the US and Canada to launch a free program for their students called ‘Cabin Fever Busters.’

The exclusive Facebook group available to enrolled students provides over 40 hours of free educational resources to its students each month. El Paso Music Learning Corner’s Director, Mario Otero, says this is a perfect opportunity for students of all ages to expand their musical abilities by experimenting with new instruments, genres, and techniques.

For more information, visit ElPasoMusicLearningCorner.com or contact them by e-mail at info@elpasomusiclearningcorner.com.