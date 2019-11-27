Multi-million dollar EPCC expansion adds campus programs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There are big changes on the way at El Paso Community College and it’s all part of a multi-million dollar master plan.

If you’re looking to enroll in technical programs, EPCC may soon be able to offer new programs. Students at EPCC say they’re eager for the campus expansions and new opportunities.

One of those expansion programs includes new technical programs such as fashion design, cybersecurity, and automotive technology.

“They started having auto collision in the TTC building which is pretty cool, id like to see the auto collision for next year so I could start my classes,” said Cephan Salazar, an EPCC student.

The transportation training center at Valle Verde is part of EPCC’s $125-million dollar master plan expansion across six campuses. EPCC says the new facilities offer technical programs and traditional academic courses.

“These are high wage high skill jobs that students will go through those programs and immediately into the workforce and earn a living wage, not a minimum wage,” William Serrata, EPCC President said.

Half of the projects are already completed including the Valle Verde Transportation Center, Transmountain Campus expansion and the Northwest Campus which added biology and computer science labs.

The other three projects will come in 2020 for programs currently on demand.

“This Fall we saw a 12% increase in technical enrollment. Well, the buildings we opened up were providing more technical enrollment so that was exciting to see that we built it and sure enough they came. Students need those programs,” Serrata said.

The projects total around 400,000 square-feet of added space, with the Rio Grande Campus in Downtown El Paso seeing the biggest change.

“Largest four and a half stories of parking and 65,000 square feet of classroom and labs. All technical programs that are leading to high wage and high skilled jobs,” said Serrata.

Part of EPCC’s Rio Grande Campus expansion includes the area KTSM’s original studio once stood on the corner of Oregon and Yandell — which currently provides additional parking for the campus.

EPCC expects to finish all expansion projects by Thanksgiving 2020, hoping two of the three remaining projects will be completed as early as the start of the Spring 2020 semester.