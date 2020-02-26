More than two dozen SISD students graduated without required credits, audit reveals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The superintendent of the Socorro Independent School District will hold a media briefing Wednesday after a district audit revealed more than two dozen students who should not have graduated last year were awarded their diplomas.

This comes after a tense exchange between the board where it was revealed district internal auditors uncovered evidence that 22 students did not graduate due to loss of credits and seven students did not have the required credits.

A statement sent to KTSM on behalf of SISD Trustees Paul E. Garcia, David O. Morales and Eddie Mena states, “this is completely unacceptable and the adults that made these mistakes-whether intentional or not-will be held accountable. As the new board members of SISD, the community has placed their trust in us and we will remain committed to transparency, integrity and doing what is best for our students.”

The district says parents have been informed to have their children complete courses. SISD plans to report the findings to the Texas Education Agency.

KTSM will be at Superintendent Dr. Jose Espinoza’s briefing on Wednesday and will update this story as additional information becomes available.