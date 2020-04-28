Montwood student council earns national student leadership award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Montwood High School’s Student Council earned one of the most coveted awards in high school student leadership this week. The Rams’ student council was named a 2020 National Gold Council of Excellence winner by the National Student Council for its exemplary record of leadership service and activities that serve to improve the school and community.

To be eligible for the award, a student council must show basic requires including a written constitution, regular meetings, and a democratic election process. They must also demonstrate successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community.

The National Gold Council of Excellence awards are only given to councils exhibiting the highest levels of student leadership.

“I am extremely proud that the hard work of our student council is being recognized at the national level and our students are being recognized for displaying great leadership and love for their community,” said Carlos Guerrera, Montwood High School principal.

“Receiving a National Gold Council of Excellence Award reflects the highest dedication on the part of the school to providing a strong, well-rounded student council program,” said Nara Lee, National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Director of Student Leadership. “NatStuCo applauds the work of the National Gold Councils of Excellence and challenges them to continue their leadership and service to their schools and communities.”

Shortly after the August 3rd El Paso Walmart, the council organized a “Montwood is El Paso Strong” pep rally to unite and heal the community. Montwood Student Council has held a variety of events to assist and engage their community. They hosted an end of the year banquet for the Special Education department and assisting in the annual spring games for special needs students.

Student body president Daniel Gutierrez said, “Being able to represent such an amazing council is an honor, and every single one of us works to make sure we impact our community and our school in a positive way.”

Montwood’s council earned top honors in excellence in fundraising and communications. The “Light Up the Night” rally raised substantial funds for the school, and the group also collected 152 board games valued at $1,500, they donated them to the El Paso Children’s Hospital.