Montwood High School employee accused of inappropriate conduct, principal says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Montwood High School employee is on administrative leave following reports of inappropriate conduct, the school’s principal told parents via phone.

According to school officials, authorities are currently investigating the allegation.

The details surrounding the alleged case have not been released due to confidentiality laws, Principal Carlos Guerra said in the phone message.

“The Socorro Independent School District takes every allegation very seriously and immediately initiated an investigation,” Guerra said. “The safety and security of our students is our number one priority!”