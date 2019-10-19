Montwood Band resilient after treasurer’s arrest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Montwood Band is coming off a weekend of winning, receiving a Sweepstakes win in the UIL Band competition, proving band is just as competitive as football.

The band earned a “1” rating in each category in the UIL Competition at the Socorro Athletics Complex last week and are heading into Saturday’s Marchfest with high hopes — this coming from hard work put in by all students on top of their football halftime performances.

“It takes a lot of time and you just have to be really dedicated to be part of this band or any band, and just coming to practices and risking your sleep,” Montwood Drum Major Victoria Arrocha said.

There’s a lot of prep work that goes into planning a marching band show, starting in January of the previous year. This is all while juggling high school football games and pep rallies.

“The preparation starts really early you have to start contacting people early as far as what kind of theme you want to put into the show, the choreography for the colorguard the drill for the students,” Beto Perez, Montwood Band Director said.

The school’s band director says the students are resilient after Montwood’s former treasurer was accused of embezzling more than $50,000 last month.

“A lot of positive things came from it, our administration and our parents came together and the students have just been showing nothing but hard work it’s been a really good thing,” Perez said.

The Montwood band, along with 23 area marching bands will participate in the 27th annual Marchfest on Saturday at the Socorro Athletic Complex. General admission is $5; children under the age of three are free.