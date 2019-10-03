Miners celebrate 90 years of Homecoming festivities at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP is celebrating Homecoming from now through the weekend, Oct. 5.

The start of a more “traditional” homecoming festivities date back to 1929. That makes 2019 the 90th year that the university is paying tribute to its students, staff and alumni through activities like their annual homecoming football game and pep rally.

The university’s student government association plays a large role in planning homecoming. Student President, Jessica Martinez expresses her excitement as she is seeing her group’s hard work come to life.

“I represent 25,000 students,” and “being a voice for the alumni association,” is something Martinez enjoys about her role.

A highlight of UTEP homecoming week that is special to alumni are the Golden Nugget awards, given out by each college.

Alumna like Lisa Saucedo speaks highly of her education from the college, after graduating four years ago in 2015.

“It was a fabulous experience. I was lucky to be able to join UTEP, go back in my Master’s degree and use that in my career,” says Saucedo.

Using her degree as a court-appointed special advocate (CASA), Saucedo takes pride in working with children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

“It’s a proud day to be a Miner. I’m very happy and feel very honored to have the Gold Nugget Distinguished Award from the college of business,” says Saucedo.

Upcoming events include the distinguished alumni awards, Golden Grads homecoming luncheon, UTEP Alumni/Athletics pickaxe tailgate party, and UTEP Football vs. UTSA.

A full UTEP Homecoming event schedule can be found on the university’s website.